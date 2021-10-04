Today's markets: Jobs concerns spread, Evergrande rescue, Morrison endgame, TMT placing & more

Supply chain issues not restricted to logistics and food processing

Morrison bid finalised - what next for sector

Simon Thompson on TMT's placing

Staff shortages spreading?

UK and European equities markets are holding steady despite continued concerns about supply chains and energy prices in particular. US markets are expected to open down later today which could drag on sentiment into the close in London. Further afield, concerns rose initially after shares in troubled Chinese property giant Evergrande were suspended, it has missed two bond interest payments in consecutive weeks after all, but rumours suggest the company is on the verge of selling off a significant portion of its property management business for up to $5.1bn in a bid to stave off its creditors.

Staff shortages are nothing new in the UK economy with hospitality and logistics bearing the brunt in recent months but a report from accountancy and consultancy outfit BDO today suggests that staff shortages are spreading to other areas of the economy and this is likely to put further pressure on wages and wider inflation in the closing months of the year. BDO surveyed 500 medium sized businesses with a quarter reporting staffing issues that were affecting their ability to operate normally. This news comes as the most recent job vacancy figures suggested more than 1m unfilled positions in the UK economy although we are yet to see an assessment of the impact of a similar number of people coming off the government’s furlough scheme which ended last week.

Meanwhile, prime minister Boris Johnson was in combative mood yesterday ahead of the Conservative Party conference in Manchester where he countered criticism of the current supply chain issues in the UK by saying the solution was not to open up immigration again but to manage our way through a post-Brexit transition in the UK economy while also lauding rising wages as a benefit. Later today chancellor Rishi Sunak is scheduled to speak at conference where he is expected to detail a £500m ‘plan for jobs’ to ease the impact of furlough ending.

The energy price crunch of the past few weeks, topped off by the petrol supply chaos, has focused minds on the future of the UK's energy make up and how investors can access opportunities. 'Buy ESG mandates' would be a simple answer but, as James Norrington details in this news analysis, greenwashing could threaten the legitimacy of true ESG investing if we are not careful.

What next for Morrison and its supermarket rivals?

The private equity bidding war for supermarket Morrison (MRW) finally came to a conclusion over the weekend as Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CDR) outbid rival Fortress by just a penny a share with a bid worth £9.97bn including debt. The 287p a share winning offer was a 2p a share improvement on CDR’s previous bid as the Takeover Panel ran an auction process on Saturday.

Speculation remains as to how CDR will run Morrison, with intrigue surrounding the potential role of Sir Terry Leahy, the former chief executive of Tesco and an adviser to CDR who is being tipped as a potential non-executive chairman. Also where will Fortress, which was backed by Softbank in this bidding process, now focus its firepower? Managing partner Joshua Pack was quoted in the Financial Times as saying the UK ‘remains a very attractive investment environment’. If he is looking for an investment in the grocery space, quoted opportunities are particularly thin on the ground with Tesco (TSCO) likely out of reach given its £19bn valuation, leaving Sainsbury (SBRY), where 25 per cent of shares are held by just two investors, as an option - its shares were trading 5 per cent higher late morning.

Read more:

One last hurrah for UK supermarkets

What private equity wants

PrimaryBid runs retail element of placing for TMT investments

It pays not to switch off until the end of the working day. Eagle eyed investors such as Simon Thompson will have spotted a placing offer in tech investment specialist TMT Investments (TMT) was launched late in the day on Friday via PrimaryBid and closes at 12pm today. Simon has a write up here.

While the invitation to private investors to partake in such a placing is welcome, the rapid turnaround is challenging. Nonetheless, involving companies such as PrimaryBid is good news for retail investors who, in the past, may have been frozen out of such opportunities. Our in depth cover feature this week addresses the question of whether the increased voice for private investors over recent months will be maintained.