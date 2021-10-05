Digital growth helps Hotel Chocolat beat market forecasts

70 per cent of revenue came from digital sources, offsetting impact of store closures Profit before tax of £7.8m exceeds predictions

Given the number of companies highlighting the deleterious impact of supply chain issues and inflationary pressures, it was almost shocking that Hotel Chocolat (HOTC) did not announce such problems in its full-year results to 27 June. While the Aim-listed premium chocolatier is certainly not immune to problems at home, its UK-focused production base means it is not as exposed to international freight and haulage problems as competitors. Revenue soared and the bottom line outperformed market expectations as the group returned to profit after last year’s pandemic-driven loss.