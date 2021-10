FTSE 100 firm is one of the largest UK-listed furlough claimants

Key sector rivals either did not claim or refunded payments

The board of Entain (ENT) is yet to decide whether to return around £100m in furlough support to the taxpayer, the Investors’ Chronicle has learned, despite a step-change in the bookmaker’s profitability in the past year that culminated in last month’s $25bn (£18.4bn) potential bid for the group.