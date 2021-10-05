Sofa retailer ScS doesn’t sit easy with investors

Order intake falls in the first nine weeks of the current financial year

Supply chain challenges lead to lengthening delivery times

It’s understandable that investors reacted negatively to ScS Group’s (SCS) results. Like-for-like orders were 1.5 per cent lower than last year and 6.5 per cent down on its 2019 financial year. And chief executive Steve Carson flagged a range of issues currently being faced by the company including driver shortages, shipping challenges and raw material price rises.