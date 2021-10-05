Sofa retailer ScS doesn’t sit easy with investors

- Order intake falls in the first nine weeks of the current financial year
- Supply chain challenges lead to lengthening delivery times
It’s understandable that investors reacted negatively to ScS Group’s (SCS) results. Like-for-like orders were 1.5 per cent lower than last year and 6.5 per cent down on its 2019 financial year. And chief executive Steve Carson flagged a range of issues currently being faced by the company including driver shortages, shipping challenges and raw material price rises.