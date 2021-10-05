/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Sofa retailer ScS doesn’t sit easy with investors

Revenue increase bolstered by higher online sales
Sofa retailer ScS doesn’t sit easy with investors
October 5, 2021
  • Order intake falls in the first nine weeks of the current financial year
  • Supply chain challenges lead to lengthening delivery times

It’s understandable that investors reacted negatively to ScS Group’s (SCS) results. Like-for-like orders were 1.5 per cent lower than last year and 6.5 per cent down on its 2019 financial year. And chief executive Steve Carson flagged a range of issues currently being faced by the company including driver shortages, shipping challenges and raw material price rises.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data