The Trader: European stocks steady after big tech rout on Wall Street

US down, Europe up... Wall Street declined as the selloff in the tech sector picked up pace, though European stock markets have opened up in the green this morning. The DAX eased up from its 200-day SMA support – it's not traded below this since Nov 2020. The FTSE 100 is mildly higher around 7,050 and remains well within the 6-month range still, marking time. Index composition explains some of the relative performance of US vs European markets - higher oil prices was a positive in Europe at the start of trade, absence of mega-cap momentum tech working out to be a positive. More cyclical, more defensive, more value all doing the FTSE a bit of a favour today – it’s not participated in the ride up, so it’s not swept up in the payback.

Tech-ing a hit... The S&P 500 dipped below last week’s low at 4,288.52, hitting 4,278.94 at one point before paring losses to finish the day at 4,300, its weakest finish since July, and it’s now down 6 per cent from the all-time high and well below its 100-day SMA. The Nasdaq bore the brunt of the selling, declining more than 2 per cent with Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL) all –2-3 per cent, and the index is 8 per cent below its high. Index composition is playing a big role here – the heavy tech weighting in the S&P 500 has built on itself, so when it sells off it pulls it down fast. This very large corner of the market drove the index higher over July and August and is paying it all back now. Interesting to see rates not doing anything – US 10yr yields hovering under 1.5 per cent still so this is a technical/momentum selling in equities rather than the bond market leading stocks by the hand; though expectations for higher inflation/higher rates has clearly been a factor in the initial trip-up.