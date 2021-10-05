Today's markets: Greggs expansion continues, decarbonisation plans, net zero hopes and EV sales surge

Greggs reveals further expansion plans but costs will rise

Greggs (GRG) is facing growing inflationary pressures but strong demand during the third quarter of the year is helping offset it for now. In its recent trading update, management revealed that like-for-like revenue growth was up 3.5 per cent compared to 2019. This was driven by an increase in staycations during August. The flip side of it being harder to holiday abroad, is that is harder to get people into the UK, which has presumably contributed to its staffing and supply chain disruptions.

Despite the nuisance of the pandemic, Greggs has pushed on with its investment in 2021. Given that it is planning to double its turnover to circa £2.4bn by 2026 it didn’t really have any other option than to keep opening stores. It has opened 68 net new shops this year and now has 943 shops with delivery capabilities. The aim is for 100 net new shops in 2021 and c.150 from 2022.

It opened its first shop in Canary Warf and with price hikes likely on the horizon, this is a timely moment to expand into the financial district. The bankers probably won’t be too concerned with paying a little extra for a vegan sausage roll. AS

With soaring gas prices already causing havoc in the energy sector, prime minister Boris Johnson has said the government is aiming to completely decarbonise energy generation in the UK by 2035. Given that renewables currently account for a little more than 40 per cent of production at their peak, this is a bold aim.

Detail is scant at the moment but it is likely that reaching such a target will have to be through a combination of increased renewable energy including nuclear but also new, and as yet commercially unproven, technologies such as carbon capture which will allow fossil fuel energy generation using gas, for example, to continue but be classed as clean energy. However, Johnson has also said he would be keen to remove gas from the mix to reduce the risk of the UK consumer suffered unexpected surges in prices that we are currently seeing.

Surely this must throw up investment opportunities? Well investing in ESG has been one of the most buoyant themes in the investment world for some years now. But is it doing any good? James Norrington’s news analysis here questions this.

It seems that some UK investment bankers have not yet got the memo on ESG. News today of a proposed new float on Aim of Bens Creek Group, a West Virginia coal mining operation which is looking to raise £7m next month, giving it a modest market capitalisation of £35m. The money will be used to repay debt and finance operation of its mine as well as refurbishing facilities there as management looks to take advantage of soaring commodity prices.

EV sales surge

Meanwhile the energy transition appears to be taking hold in the automotive sector as sales of electric vehicles grow sharply despite supply chain problems hammering overall car sales. The latest data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers & Traders (SMMT) showed the UK car market was weaker in September than at any time since 1998 with new car registrations down more than a third against the same month last year. Electric vehicles accounted for 15 per cent of new sales in the month as diesel sales fell by three quarters compared with a year ago. Add in plug-in hybrid vehicles and the total sales of ‘zero-emission capable’ cars was more than 21 per cent of the total. And those new owners have probably been pretty smug while their gas guzzling counterparts have been queued up for petrol over the past two weeks.

The challenge for miners in terms of emissions is not their own CO2 output - mines can be switched to renewables, for example - but the ‘scope 3’ emissions they are responsible for. An Australian iron ore producer exports to China, for example, where massive amounts of energy are used to turn it into steel through energy usage and metallurgical coal usage. This emissions figure is often 10 times or more the direct emissions of a company like Rio Tinto (RIO) or BHP (BHP).

Now fellow Australian miner Fortescue Metals Group (Aus:FMG) has said it would hit net zero scope 3 emissions by 2040. The company says it will do this by bringing in hydrogen technology developed and rolled out by its new offshoot, Fortescue Future Industries. Using green hydrogen in steel mills will “enable a reduction in emissions intensity levels from steel making by Fortescue’s customers of 7.5 per cent by 2030 from [this year’s] levels, to 100 per cent by 2040,” the company said. A massive increase in green hydrogen production would be needed for this to have an impact, while steelmakers will have to build new mills or retrofit their existing operations at great cost.

BHP, which was one of the first major companies to talk about scope 3 emissions, is now behind the curve. Its most recent climate plan, which will go before shareholders on 14 October at its AGM, aims to “support industry to develop technologies and pathways capable of 30 per cent emissions intensity reduction in integrated steelmaking” by 2030, with adoption to come later on. AH