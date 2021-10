Logistical delays due to Brexit

Strengthening order book

Ahead of its full-year figures, FW Thorpe (TFW) announced that it had broadened its commercial offering through a deal to acquire Spain-based Electrozemper SA, a specialist in emergency lighting, for €20.3m (£17.3m), plus €1.1m in contingent fees. The deal is expected to be earnings-enhancing through to the 2022 year-end, “providing potential growth opportunities and synergies”.