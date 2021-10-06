/
Tesco plans to funnel more cash back to shareholders

Company to return £500m through buybacks and sets target to pay out half of subsequent earnings
October 6, 2021
  • Free cash flow from retail arm nearly doubles to £1.5bn
  • Stronger UK sales and bank turnaround help to grow profit

Tesco (TSCO) shares climbed 6.5 per cent on results day after it announced it would complete £500m worth of buybacks over the next 12 months. The UK’s biggest supermarket chain said it had reassessed its capital structure and would use a simple target for leverage of 2.3-2.8-times net debt to cash profits, stripping out the inclusion of its £455m pension deficit due to its volatility, and the fact it has “no bearing on our near-term cash obligations”. The group also plans a progressive dividend, targeting a pay-out of 50 per cent of earnings, and will weigh up “inorganic growth opportunities as they arise”. 

