The Trader: Soaring energy prices driving stagflation fears, yields up, stocks down

Plenty to worry about... Inflation/stagflation, supply chain problems, the US debt ceiling, an energy crisis as natural gas prices soar to new records in Europe and the UK, tighter monetary policy from central banks, worries about the Chinese property sector – all swirling around equity markets this week and not going away any time soon. Chiefly this morning we might say that rising Treasury yields and soaring energy prices are conspiring to knock risk appetite.

Slight decline in European markets... European stock markets declined by around 1-2 per cent in early trade on Wednesday despite something of a Tuesday turnaround for the US. The DAX tumbled 2 per cent and under its 200-day moving average as German factory orders declined 7.7 per cent in August amid supply chain problems, a sharp decline from the 4.9 per cent increase in July. Although some of the decline could be a reaction to big jump in July, it’s nevertheless pointing to a slowdown in activity. Motor vehicles and parts were –12 per cent. Meanwhile the British Chambers of Commerce released a survey showing UK companies are deeply worried about inflation and supply chain problems, and it warned that a period of stagflation may be coming. Boris Johnson is due to speak later but I cannot believe he will instill much confidence. The ‘everything is fine’ meme springs to mind. The FTSE 100 fell by more than 1 per cent to under 7,000, though still within its 6-month range.