Today's markets: Tesco shines, Facebook wobbles, TUI needs more money

Tesco posts strong results

Facebook feels the heat from whistleblower revelation

Global IPO volumes highest in two decades

Tesco shrugs off supply chain concerns

Tesco’s formidable supply chain infrastructure appears to have insulated it from the worst of the supply chain problems besetting the UK economy. Sales in the first half of its year rose by 3 per cent to £27.3bn while profits more than doubled to £1.1bn, helped by the reduction in many of the extra costs which were borne in the first half of last year as the first coronavirus-related lockdown kicked in. Meanwhile Tesco held on to online sales gains made during the pandemic with overall online sales rising 2.3 per cent.

Management lauded its strong supplier relationships and its logistics capabilities which it said was allowing it to maintain good levels of availability of products on its shelves. Indeed there was little sign of concern around the second half of the year with chief executive Ken Murphy raising expectations for full year profits to £2.6bn. Maybe being the biggest fish in the pond is an advantage in the supermarket world.

Read more:

One last hurrah for UK supermarkets?

Facebook faces its “big tobacco” moment

Social media giant Facebook (US: FB) might have lost its $1trn crown which it wore for a brief time in August, but the allegations made by a whistleblower, alongside a 5-hour blackout haven’t harmed the company’s share price that badly. Indeed, as Frances Haugen criticised the company at a hearing on Capitol Hill, the company’s value climbed.

But for how long can founder Mark Zuckerberg keep shrugging off concerns about the damaging effect of his platforms (which include WhatsApp and Instagram) on mental health, especially among young girls? Ms Haugen’s revelations include evidence that the company’s own research found that its platforms could harm mental health, but management chose to do nothing about it in favour of prioritising profits. Now that one whistleblower has come forward there might be more.

And while it is unlikely that allegations will spark a mass change in behaviour among the platform’s 2bn users, they might cause a more radical change in regulation. Facebook’s misdemeanors have united the Republicans and the Democrats, potentially paving the way for tougher policing of internet companies.

IPO volumes highest in two decades

New research from EY has found that year-to-date IPO activity in the UK is already higher than the whole of 2020. The same is true in international markets where the number of IPOs are set to become the highest in 20 years. Unsurprisingly, technology, healthcare and industrials have led the way, raising $200bn from 904 new deals. In the UK, technology has also captured a healthy share of IPOs, but financial services and healthcare remain the most attractive sectors.

The overall volume is a reflection of an incredibly buoyant stock market which has enjoyed the repercussions from prolonged lockdowns, high savings and poor interest rates, not to mention central bank policies which have provided many people with extra cash.

And it’s not just initial public offering which have been in high demand this year. Many companies have taken advantage of the froth in the markets to shore up their balance sheets. Management at TUI (TUI) will no doubt be hoping investors look beyond the immediate challenging outlook for the travel sector as they hope to raise €1.1bn.

Page Group profiting from hot job market

A competitive job market and higher wages is putting a squeeze on margins for many businesses at the moment. However, for the head hunters, it’s great news. Recruiter Page Group saw its gross profits jump 58.9 per cent to £228.1m in the third quarter of this year compared to 2020. Against 2019, its gross profit was up 12.9 per cent.

Its recruiters have been working hard the last few months. It increased its total fee earner headcount by 329 to 5,772 but it is still below the 6,081 during this period in 2019. With higher profits and lower headcount, its gross profit per fee earner was up 21 per cent.

It experienced positive growth across all its geographies. The Americas was its fastest growing region, increasing its gross profit by 24.6 per cent to £39.1m and the UK was the slowest, up just 1.3 per cent. At 10:30am on the morning of the announcement its share price was up 4.4 per cent. AS

Read more:

Hays brings back dividends after job market recovery

Immediate prospects still unclear for recruiters