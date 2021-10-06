Why the 'bond proxy' model is under threat from net-zero

I don’t know how many people in the UK buy into the climate crisis narrative, although people might be starting to wake up to what the push towards a zero-emissions future will mean in practical terms: increased price volatility, higher household bills, rising subsidies (ie taxes), intermittent power supply, potential outages and the spectre of energy rationing.

Of course, all the problems we’re experiencing in European energy markets can’t be blamed on the green energy transition; underinvestment in key infrastructure areas, principally gas storage, has left us ill-equipped to deal with supply-side disruption, but another miserable northern winter will surely serve to heighten the political debate over climate change – and much else besides.

For investors, the rush towards a decarbonised future has profound implications across a range of sectors: automotive, mining, civil aviation, civil engineering, agriculture, even defence. But what of the utilities themselves? They already go about their business in a regulatory straightjacket, with pricing, distributions and enforcement issues at the behest of the Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem). It has always been hard to imagine how the directors of a privatised utility could meet their fiduciary duty to shareholders when they’re faced with the conflicting demands of consumers and government agencies.