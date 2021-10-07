/
How to do M&A in a commodities bull market

It's a buyer's market despite high metals and energy prices
October 7, 2021
  • BHP reportedly exploring major push into DRC
  • Competition for tier one assets remains tough

It’s a good time to be digging stuff up. Metals prices are high, even after the recent dive in iron ore, while balance sheets are in good shape and debt is cheap. This means it is also a perfect moment to go shopping in an industry built on mergers and acquisitions and powered by bigger players ever keen for new producing assets or exploration properties. 

But try getting a good deal when pockets are bursting with cash. 

