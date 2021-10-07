UK Reit fundraising explodes in Q3

Fundraising for completed deals passed £1bn in the period

Global private market fundraising activity is more subdued

Fundraising activity among UK-based real estate investment trusts (Reits) exploded to a four-year high in the third quarter of 2021, as a return in transactional activity and the appetite of yield-hungry investors translated into a string of large share placings.

Data compiled by the Association of Investment Companies (AIC) found UK Reits raised £683m in the three months to September, a sharp rebound from the £35m-worth of shares sold in the second quarter of 2021 and the highest figure since the same period in 2017.