Business crying out for government help

Businesses hit by higher costs and labour shortages shouldn't also face higher National Insurance (NI) contributions, the Institute of Directors (IoD) has said, after it published new research showing hiring would be hit by the incoming 'health and social care levy'. British companies are currently struggling with multiple pressures including logistics difficulties, skyrocketing energy costs and shortages of workers.

An IoD survey released on 7 October found a tenth of businesses would employ fewer people due to the NI employer contribution rising from 13.8 per cent to 15.05 per cent. The IoD said this would be felt in industries where the furlough scheme has remained in use.

"Rather than raising the cost of taking on staff through higher employers’ NI contributions, he should be looking to support the companies currently suffering from skills shortages," IoD chief economist Kitty Ussher said.