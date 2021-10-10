/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
news

FRC wants an end to wacky adjusted numbers

The Financial Reporting Council is looking again at 'alternative performance measures' in a bid to reassure investors
FRC wants an end to wacky adjusted numbers
October 10, 2021
  • Companies ever more reliant on APMs
  • Investors must look to the reported figures

Self-authored alternative performance measures (APMs) have come under the spotlight again after a new report by the Financial Reporting Council found that companies need to provide more disclosure over how they calculate these numbers, which can vary wildly from the 'reported' figures that comply with accounting standards. 

The fact that APMs have started to proliferate in all major markets, and that companies sometimes use them to talk up their operational performance, has been a cause of growing regulatory concern since the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) first highlighted the issue in 2015 and enacted new reporting rules a year later.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data