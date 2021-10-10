FRC wants an end to wacky adjusted numbers

Companies ever more reliant on APMs

Investors must look to the reported figures

Self-authored alternative performance measures (APMs) have come under the spotlight again after a new report by the Financial Reporting Council found that companies need to provide more disclosure over how they calculate these numbers, which can vary wildly from the 'reported' figures that comply with accounting standards.

The fact that APMs have started to proliferate in all major markets, and that companies sometimes use them to talk up their operational performance, has been a cause of growing regulatory concern since the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) first highlighted the issue in 2015 and enacted new reporting rules a year later.