Asos shares tumble as cost pressures build

Supply chain pressures increasing

CEO Nick Beighton stepped down

A pandemic that forced people to stay at home should have been nirvana for ecommerce business Asos (ASC). True, revenue was up by a fifth at the August year-end, but in unprecedently favourable trading conditions its rate of growth was only fractionally better than 2020 – and significantly slower than 2018. Now that costs are being squeezed by supply chain issues, it is forecasting lower profitability for the coming year. Its dream scenario is quickly turning into a bit of a nightmare.