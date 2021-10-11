/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Asos shares tumble as cost pressures build

Revenue grew but supply chain pressures and tough comparators mean the company is expecting pre-tax profit to fall next year
Asos shares tumble as cost pressures build
October 11, 2021
  • Supply chain pressures increasing
  • CEO Nick Beighton stepped down

A pandemic that forced people to stay at home should have been nirvana for ecommerce business Asos (ASC). True, revenue was up by a fifth at the August year-end, but in unprecedently favourable trading conditions its rate of growth was only fractionally better than 2020 – and significantly slower than 2018. Now that costs are being squeezed by supply chain issues, it is forecasting lower profitability for the coming year. Its dream scenario is quickly turning into a bit of a nightmare.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data