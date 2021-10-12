Senior banking on return of international travel

Revenue down from last year

Plan to improve ROCE through restructuring

It has been a tough 18 months for Senior (SNR), a manufacturer of parts for planes and automotive vehicles. It makes 47 per cent of its revenue from aerospace and the global shutdown of the airline industry has hit demand. In its trading update for the first 9 months of the year it announced that revenue for its Aerospace Division was down 14 per cent on a constant currency basis compared to last year. Group revenue of £469m was down 7 per cent overall.

As the world starts to return to normal, demand is recovering in both land vehicles and domestic aviation but this doesn’t mean things are about to get any easier. The business is now caught in the cross hairs of the well-publicised supply chain issues which will make it tricky to keep up with demand. However, the company is still confident that the outlook will remain in line with management’s previous expectations.