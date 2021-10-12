The Trader: Stocks lower, rates on the move

FTSE 100 moves sideways at 7,100

Rates hitting new highs

EasyJet shares decline two per cent

Declining stocks... Stock markets declined on Tuesday morning following on the heels of a wobbly session on Wall Street, with losses of around 0.5 per cent for the broader European Stoxx 600. The FTSE 100 continues to chop in a sideways direction, trading just below 7,100 it is held firmly within the range of the last 6 months, whilst the DAX is back to the lower end of the recent range to test the 200-day moving average once more. Inflation worries persist, though our tradeable US natural gas and oil prices have edged back from the highs. Yesterday saw WTI rise above $82 for a fresh multi-year peak, before paring gains to take an $80 handle this morning. Coal prices in China meanwhile have risen to a new all-time high. Copper has rallied 7 per cent this month, though it’s still about 10 per cent below its May peak.

Mates rates... Rates are on the move again with the 10-year US Treasury note at 1.63 per cent, a four-month high. The 2-year note yield also notched an 18-month high. Earlier we saw UK gilt yields spike on markets believing the Bank of England could act early to tame inflation. The simple way of looking at this is higher energy costs = higher inflation expectations = early, faster central bank tightening. Later today we hear from the Fed’s Clarida and Bostic, whilst a 10-year bond auction in the US will be watched for demand. US CPI inflation numbers are due tomorrow.