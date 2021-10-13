/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

The Trader: Markets primed for US inflation, FOMC minutes, JPM kick off earnings season proper

Markets in London remain range bound
The Trader: Markets primed for US inflation, FOMC minutes, JPM kick off earnings season proper
October 13, 2021

 

  • London's indices can't break out of their recent ranges
  • Trader sitting on their hands awaiting US inflation data
  • Hut Group takes a spanking

European stocks were off half a percent this morning in early trade after another fragile day on Wall Street saw selling into the close and another weaker finish. All eyes today on the US CPI inflation number, minutes from the FOMC’s last meeting and the start of earnings season with numbers due out from JPMorgan. Asian equities mixed after Chinese trade data was better than expected.

Markets in Europe turned more positive after the first half hour but it’s clear sentiment is anaemic. The FTSE 100 is chopping around its well-worn range, the DAX is holding on to its 200-day moving average just about. Possible bullish crossover on the MACD needs confirming – big finish required.

To continue reading...
REGISTER FOR FREE TODAY
  • Read 3 articles for free each month
  • Educational articles and topical investment guides
  • In-depth podcast episodes by our writers and industry professionals
  • Interactive live webinars on investment themes that matter
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data