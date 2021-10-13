The Trader: Markets primed for US inflation, FOMC minutes, JPM kick off earnings season proper

London's indices can't break out of their recent ranges

Trader sitting on their hands awaiting US inflation data

Hut Group takes a spanking

European stocks were off half a percent this morning in early trade after another fragile day on Wall Street saw selling into the close and another weaker finish. All eyes today on the US CPI inflation number, minutes from the FOMC’s last meeting and the start of earnings season with numbers due out from JPMorgan. Asian equities mixed after Chinese trade data was better than expected.

Markets in Europe turned more positive after the first half hour but it’s clear sentiment is anaemic. The FTSE 100 is chopping around its well-worn range, the DAX is holding on to its 200-day moving average just about. Possible bullish crossover on the MACD needs confirming – big finish required.