/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Vertu back in a giving mood

The car dealer is navigating supply-side issues and wider labour shortages
Vertu back in a giving mood
October 13, 2021

 

  • Used car volumes up on pre-pandemic levels
  • Upward pressure on wage bill

In some respects, half-year figures for Vertu Motors (VTU) reflect some of the main economic developments affecting the UK generally. Supply chain issues, specifically the global semiconductor shortage, have driven up prices for used cars by around a fifth, though the Gateshead auto dealer is looking at an increased wage bill as it has been forced to incentive its employees, presumably to stay put at a time of wider labour shortages. On balance, however, investors will be content given the buyback programme announced at the end of August and the resumption of dividend payments.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data