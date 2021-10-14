Open season on Facebook

If you’re selling a product, it helps if you can target your intended consumer base. That’s where social media comes in. The information we inadvertently – or wilfully – give up on these online channels is routinely used to create individual consumer profiles. This enables advertisers to micro-target potential punters based on their geographic location, previous product preferences and the psychological triggers that influence purchase decisions, be they linked to lifestyle, opinions or social status.

Psychographic segmentation, as it’s known, may be a highly efficient way to shift goods and services, but it also provides a more efficient way for advertisers to carry out post-mortems on their campaigns; pure sales figures, though central to the health of any business, can only tell you so much.

Unfortunately, the algorithmic processes involved stretch way beyond the manipulation of conventional demographics, giving rise to stealth marketing tactics. By now, everyone would have experienced the feeling that they’re being surveilled by advertisers – and they would be justified in their suspicions.