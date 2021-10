ITM Power placing of £250m to be done through an accelerated bookbuild

Hydrogen electrolyser company already sitting on heavy cash pile from previous fundraising

Hydrogen electrolyser company ITM Power (ITM) announced a £250m placing on Thursday afternoon to fund a major expansion programme. On Friday morning, ITM said the placing had been done at 400p, a 14 per cent discount to its previous closing price, sending its shares down 10 per cent to 429p.