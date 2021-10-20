Supply chain strife makes life harder for e-commerce companies

In 2020, many investors believed that government-ordered lockdowns would provide the conditions for the ascent of the e-commerce industry. Traditional brick and mortar retailers had witnessed market share being eaten away long before Covid-19, but this was supposed to be the final nail in the coffin.

Between April and September last year, online grocery retailer Ocado (OCDO) saw its share price increase 83 per cent. AO World (AO), which delivers appliances and electrical equipment to customers' doors, jumped 230 per cent and the value of online fashion business ASOS (ASC) almost quadrupled. Recent events demonstrate that this optimism now seems misplaced.