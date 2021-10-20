The Trader: Markets stall, inflation dips, Tesla stuff, Squid Games

Stocks flat to start day

'Anti-Tesla' Missy Cummings appointment angers Musk

Netflix grows subscribers by 4.4m in Q3

Markets

Not much movement... Stocks are flat again this morning in early trade in Europe, with the FTSE 100 hovering around the 7,200, looking like it has decent support. The S&P 500 rallied three-quarters of one percent yesterday to close within 0.4 per cent of its record high. Megacap tech had a decent day despite rising bond yields. If it’s stagflation then growth is still a premium.