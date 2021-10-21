Future proof your portfolio with Sanlam Artificial Intelligence

Sanlam Artificial Intelligence Fund aims to invest in companies with the fastest growth potential

The fund's holdings appear highly rated but its managers have a robust valuation discipline

The long-term outlook for this sector is promising but expect volatility

When it comes to digital transformation, the Covid-19 pandemic has provided important lessons for business leaders. Among the most compelling lessons is the potential data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) bring to the table, according to the Harvard Business Review.

Some 52 per cent of US companies have accelerated their AI adoption plans since the start of the pandemic, according to consultancy PwC, which surveyed over 1,000 US executives across a range of sectors. PwC’s AI predictions survey, now in its fourth year, found that 25 per cent of companies that have rolled out AI enterprise-wide expect to increase revenue over the course of the pandemic, compared with 18 per cent for all companies.