Leisure and hospitality sector faces labour and cost headwinds

Labour shortage the key issue for operators

Consumers likely to face higher prices

Revenues in the leisure and hospitality sector have risen above pre-pandemic levels after a difficult trading period during lockdowns, but labour shortages, price rises and the inflation environment indicate an uncertain period ahead.

Revenues have slowly recovered against like-for-like 2019 figures since the resumption of indoor dining in May. The Coffer Peach Business Tracker, an industry monitor of pub, bar and restaurant sales, recorded 8 per cent revenue growth for September. This was a second consecutive month of growth against 2019, helped by the ‘staycation’ trend and improving consumer confidence. The buoyant impact of staycations on accommodation sales was highlighted in last week’s trading update from pub and hotel operator Marston’s (MARS).