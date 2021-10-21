Social creations

The pandemic should make us rethink how consumers and investors behave.

I say this because the post-lockdown bounce in consumer spending seems to have been weaker than many expected. Official figures showing that retail sales fell 6.6 per cent between April and August are only one sign of this. Bank of England data show that consumer borrowing has flatlined since March, with debt 12.5 per cent below its pre-pandemic level. They also show that far from running down the big bank balances they built up during lockdown, households have actually added more to them.

There are several reasons for this. Sales are held back by shortages not just of staff in pubs and restaurants but also of goods, which is one reason why new car registrations were so weak in September. And although formal restrictions have been lifted, the fear of Covid is suppressing demand: pubs and restaurants seem quieter than they’d usually be.