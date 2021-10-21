Sunak's difficult challenge

What a time to be chancellor of the exchequer. As chief medical officer to the economy, in those moments when the sick patient presents yet another complication, new condition, or relapse, Rishi Sunak must feel a pang of envy for predecessors who held the post in less complicated times.

Although many serving chancellors have faced difficult challenges during their time in office, it’s one thing being in charge when the problems develop – whether that’s the economy falling into recession, a run on a bank or even the biggest bank in the UK telling you they have enough money to last a few hours; quite another being the person who later picks up the pieces, and sorts out how the bill is to be paid.

Sunak became chancellor about three weeks before the UK’s first lockdown began. Within days of the nation being ordered to stay at home, the furlough scheme was announced - the first time ever that a British government had stepped in to pay people’s wages, but the decision to do so was not difficult. In the same way, years earlier, when then-chancellor Alistair Darling was told by the chairman of RBS that the bank was on the brink of running out of money, and even with the benefit of hindsight, it was a no-brainer that the bank had to be saved. Bailing it out – which had already been done for Northern Rock some months before - was the only option. If the giant RBS had shut down that day and closed its doors, it would have caused a run on every bank in the UK and had unthinkable repercussions for the economy.