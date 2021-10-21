The Trader: Stocks look heavy, Barclays down despite beat, Unilever rallies on prices

Dow hits intra-day high of 35,669.69

Covid concerns hit travel stocks

Unilever price raise sees sales growth

Barclays records big Q3

Caution is the order of the day... European stock markets fell moderately in early trade as the risk-on rally that powered Wall Street to fresh all-time highs ran out of steam overnight. Major bourses –0.5 per cent, with the FTSE 100 under 7,200 again and the DAX under 15,500. The yen rose and Japanese equities fell, leading a broad decline in Asian equities overnight as Evergrande (3333) shares resumed trading and promptly plunged 13 per cent. US futures are lower after the Dow Jones industrial average recorded a fresh all-time high and the S&P 500 notched is sixth daily gain on the bounce as investors looked through inflation and central bank fears to better earnings.

New highs for the Dow... The Dow rose to a record intra-day high of 35,669.69, but finished the day 0.1 per cent off its record close, gaining 0.4 per cent for the session. As noted here recently, it might just be that the market has passed peak in/stagflation worries, even if the situation is going to be evident in the real economy for many months to come. Earnings are generally beating expectations – 84 per cent so far according to FactSet. As commented on last night, growth is stalled - the Atlanta Fed’s Q3 GDP estimate is down to just 0.5 per cent from +6 per cent in the summer; inflation is running at +5 per cent at least - German producer price inflation is running above 14 per cent; and the yield curve is inverting, but ‘stonks’ just keep on rising. Rates flattish close to multi-month highs today – as noted yesterday there has been some mild steepening in yields, 2s/10s at 1.25 per cent, 5s/30s at 0.96.