This year's best global fund – and why to be wary

With just a couple of months until we wind down for Christmas, I’ve found myself wondering which funds might end the year on a high. For now, it’s looking likely that some of the more niche portfolios may have won the day.

I’m thinking specifically about global equity funds. As of 18 October, it wasn’t an especially well-known name from the Investment Association and Association of Investment Companies’ Global sectors that had made the best sterling total returns so far this year: it was a sector fund, Schroder ISF Global Energy (LU1046233364).

Even in a topsy turvy year for investment styles, this does make sense. We’ve had a healthy value rally and recent developments in the energy sector to turbocharge returns. The fund in second place in the performance table, incidentally, was a global energy tracker. Holding niche funds like these has paid off richly for investors so far this year.