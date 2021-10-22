Rate rises: why the fuss?

All eyes will be on the Bank of England’s next monetary policy meeting after its chief economist Huw Pill said the decision to raise rates “is finely balanced.” Which poses the question: don’t we make too much fuss about interest rate changes?

I ask because the Bank’s own research suggests the impact of them is small. It estimates that a one percentage point increase in Bank rate – which futures markets are now pricing in for the next 12 months – reduces output by “up to 0.6 per cent” after two to three years. This is not nothing: it implies destroying around 200,000 jobs. But nor is it a colossal amount: it’s tiny compared with the losses caused by the financial crisis, post-2010 fiscal austerity, pandemic or even (ultimately) Brexit. 0.6 percentage points is the difference between GDP growth one year being a little above the norm and a little below it. Countless other things (such as variations in commodity prices and global demand) have similar effects.

The focus on interest rates is therefore disproportionate to their effect.