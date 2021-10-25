/
HSBC puts in a cheerful quarter

HSBC cheered up investors with a $2bn buyback programme, but otherwise the third quarter felt flat
October 25, 2021
  • Reserve releases turbocharge the reported numbers
  • Interest rate speculation is boosting the sector
439p

In common with every other bank during the third quarter trading season, HSBC (HSBA) saw its reported pre-tax profits of $5.4bn (£3.9bn) boosted by a release of reserves put aside to cover bad debt provisions during the covid pandemic. The release added $700m to profits, reversing the $800m charge HSBC during the same period in 2020. The bank has roughly $1.2bn left of bad debt provisions that could potentially be reversed if economic conditions allow it. In addition, shareholders were cheered by the announcement of a $2bn share buyback scheme.

