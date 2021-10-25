HSBC puts in a cheerful quarter

Reserve releases turbocharge the reported numbers

Interest rate speculation is boosting the sector

439p

In common with every other bank during the third quarter trading season, HSBC (HSBA) saw its reported pre-tax profits of $5.4bn (£3.9bn) boosted by a release of reserves put aside to cover bad debt provisions during the covid pandemic. The release added $700m to profits, reversing the $800m charge HSBC during the same period in 2020. The bank has roughly $1.2bn left of bad debt provisions that could potentially be reversed if economic conditions allow it. In addition, shareholders were cheered by the announcement of a $2bn share buyback scheme.