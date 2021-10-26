Today's Markets: Facebook profits, Schroders acquisition

Flurry of new listings

The rush of companies to list on a buoyant equities market continued this week, with three companies on Monday alone either announcing or confirming their intention to float.

Ashtead Technology, a company that provides subsea equipment and maintenance services to builders of offshore wind farms, and Canadian fertiliser company Gensource Potash Corporation both said they planned to list on the Alternative Investment Market.

Atrato Onsite Energy, a company set up to invest in renewables assets, also said it planned to raise £150m through a listing on the main market.

The £13.4bn raised by companies in the first nine months of this has already exceeded the £9.3bn generated over the whole of 2020, accountancy firm EY said earlier this month.

In the three months to September 30, 14 companies raised £2.9bn through main market listings, while 19 companies secured £1.1bn through AIM debuts. MF

Context is everything, so recourse to like-for-like metrics and non-GAAP measures will be the default option for many companies as the commercial impact of the pandemic wanes. Q3 figures for Reckitt Benckiser (RKT) provide a case in point as demand for hygiene/health products like Dettol and Lysol have begun to soften as people become accustomed to living with the virus.

Between them, the two business segments account for 80 per cent of net sales, so reported Q3 declines of 2.8 per cent and 2.5 per cent, respectively, though hardly promising on the face of it, did not cause undue concern given the ramp-up of sales through last year. What’s more, sales volumes for both segments picked up through the quarter, even though they’re down in the year-to-date.

The group now expects like-for-like net revenue growth for FY 2021 in the range of 1-3 per cent, though analysts will be looking closely at the impact of inflationary cost pressures. MR

Sky News has reported that asset management firm Schroders is in talks to buy River and Mercantile Group’s solutions business. The deal is expected to be announced later today and could be worth about £230m.

As at 30 September 2021, the Solutions Division had approximately £42bn of assets under management and Schroders assets under management will be elevated to £750bn on completion of the deal.

Apple might have tightened up its privacy policy to prevent targeted advertising on Facebook, Frances Haugen may be releasing a cache of internal documents to the public, alleging that Facebook put profit before user safety, but in the 12 months to 30 September US media giant reported a 6 per cent increase in users. In the final quarter of its financial year the company reported $9bn (£6.5bn) of profits, up from $7.8bn last year.

But Mark Zuckerberg doesn’t seem entirely confident that the company can continue to thrive under its current policy. Reports are circulating that the company might soon change its name to reflect the new strategy of creating a ‘metaverse’ - a virtual world for games, learning and socialising. The firm said it would spend some $10bn on its metaverse division this year - known as Facebook Reality Labs - which is tasked with creating augmented and virtual reality hardware, software and content.