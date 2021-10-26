/
Whitbread shows signs of recovery

The hospitality group has benefited from the cessation of pandemic restrictions, but has not yet returned to profit
October 26, 2021
  • Removal of restrictions and brand equity has helped the group's hotel trade
  • A quieter winter trading period ahead

Hospitality group Whitbread (WTB) has had a brutal pandemic. With hotels stripped of customers by government diktat and restaurants left empty, a £1bn loss for fiscal year 2021 wasn’t a surprise. The good news is that the half-year results show signs of recovery for the owner of Premier Inn, Britain’s largest hotel brand. Expansion plans also look promising, with enticing long-term prospects in the German market.

