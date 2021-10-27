/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

DraftKings withdraws pursuit of Entain

US fantasy sports group appears to have overestimated its deal-making prowess
DraftKings withdraws pursuit of Entain
October 27, 2021
  • Few investors expected £28-a-share offer to succeed
  • Entain reasserts its stand-alone credentials

For the second time this year, Entain (ENT) has seen takeover interest from a US suitor fall through after Boston-based fantasy sports group DraftKings (US:DKNG) said it would no longer pursue a mooted £28-per-share bid for the FTSE 100 bookmaker.

Though DraftKings’ gave no specific reason for walking away, its chief executive and chairman Jason Kings said the group is “highly confident in our ability to maintain a leadership position and achieve our long-term growth plans in the rapidly growing North America market”.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data