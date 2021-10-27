DraftKings withdraws pursuit of Entain

Few investors expected £28-a-share offer to succeed

Entain reasserts its stand-alone credentials

For the second time this year, Entain (ENT) has seen takeover interest from a US suitor fall through after Boston-based fantasy sports group DraftKings (US:DKNG) said it would no longer pursue a mooted £28-per-share bid for the FTSE 100 bookmaker.

Though DraftKings’ gave no specific reason for walking away, its chief executive and chairman Jason Kings said the group is “highly confident in our ability to maintain a leadership position and achieve our long-term growth plans in the rapidly growing North America market”.