C&C helped by on-trade revival

Return to profit despite ongoing hospitality restrictions in period Rights issue shores up the balance sheet

Dublin-based C&C’s (CCR) revenues collapsed last fiscal year as the hospitality industry was put into a restrictions stranglehold. The drinks manufacturer and distributor has now returned to profit in its 2022 interim results: the good news is that this was achieved in a period when restrictions were only relaxed in the group’s second quarter, which gives hope for improved profitability ahead. The market responded favourably to the results, with shares up by 6 per cent on results day.

C&C’s recovery reflects improved trading conditions in its key British and Irish markets. It is no surprise that the group’s return to profit came in June, with the return of outdoor service in Britain only starting in April and the Irish hospitality industry’s revival coming even later than that. The majority of C&C’s sales are to restaurant, pub, and bar ‘on-trade’ customers, so this improved pandemic landscape resulted in demand rebounding.