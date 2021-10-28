Shell misses earnings beat, but awash with cash

Sales volumes grow during Q3

Record operating cash generation

Reuters recently reported that BP’s (BP.) trading arm made at least $500m (£362m) in the three months through to September, while Norway’s Equinor (EQNR: OL) has posted its strongest quarterly result in nine years. Booming natural gas prices are driving earnings and cashflows across the sector, so shareholders of Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB) would have been less than impressed with the supermajor’s failure to meet consensus estimates for the quarter.

The Anglo-Dutch group posted adjusted earnings of $4.1bn through Q3, down from $5.5bn in the prior quarter, though management had previously issued a note to investors stating that Hurricane Ida would have a negative impact amounting to $400m. There was a reduced contribution from trading month-on-month, while overall production fell by 8 per cent to 2.08m barrels of oil per day. No details were forthcoming on maintenance outages through the period.