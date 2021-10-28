Today's markets: The day after the budget, UK car production sinks

What does the budget mean for your money?

UK new car production hits four-year low

Forestry investment trust seeks £200m in IPO

Budget update

Chancellor Rishi Sunak used his Budget to row back slightly on his planned tightening of fiscal policy, largely by announcing what the OBR calls “a large and sustained increase in public spending”. He announced an extra £24.8bn for governments' departmental current spending next year, meaning that the cuts of 12.4 per cent which had been pencilled in will now be cuts of only 2.1 per cent. This extra spending is by far the biggest Budget measure he announced, far exceeding the £2.2bn cut in the Universal Credit taper, £1.9bn cut in business rates for the hospitality sector or £560m of alcohol duty reform.

Read all of our budget coverage here:

Chris Dillow: Higher taxes, higher spending

Booming government spending creates opportunities for private sector suppliers

Sunak keeps some budget surprises up his sleeve

Car production hits four-decade low

New car production in the UK fell to its lowest level in 39 years last month. Output continues to be dogged by supply chain shortages, most notably the lack of semiconductors which has led to temporary closures of some of the UK’s biggest car plants, new figures form the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders shows.

Production fell by 41.5 per cent in September, the third consecutive month of decline, with 67,169 cars made. More than eight in 10 UK manufacturers have been negatively affected by the supply chain snarl-up, either as a result of logistics delays and disruption, lower orders or cost increases.

More than half (56 per cent) do not expect the current situation to ease until the third quarter of next year and one in 10 said they had made redundancies as a direct result of the shortages. “The industry is continuing to battle the effects of the pandemic with the shortage of semiconductors stalling production,” said SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes.

Forestry investment trust seeks up to £200m in IPO

An investment trust focused on forestry assets is seeking up to £200m in its initial public offering (IPO).

Foresight Sustainable Forestry Company would focus on UK forestry assets and target a net asset value total return of more than CPI inflation plus five per cent per year on a rolling five-year basis once it was substantially invested. Its investment manager, Foresight Group, is already known for its work on vehicles such as Foresight Solar Fund (FSFL) and JLEN Environmental Assets (JLEN).

The initial placing, offer for subscription and intermediaries offer open today and are expected to close on 18 November.

Investment trust IPO plans continue to come thick and fast, especially in alternative asset classes. Earlier this week Atrato Onsite Energy, a vehicle focused on the installation of solar panels on the roofs of commercial buildings and the sale of the energy generated, announced an intention to float. It would target an annual total return of 8 to 10 per cent in the first financial year after its IPO, and over the medium term.