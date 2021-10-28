Under the Weather

Each day starts with a choice. Do you get up? From there, it only gets more complicated.

You live in a world of growing social cleavages, shifting geopolitical sands and binary opinion, fed by a culture with few positive visions of the future. As the world’s politicians assemble in Glasgow, you will hear some say this is their last chance to save humanity from environmental meltdown. A version of this claim has been made many times before, but the doomsayers need only be right once. Some think we have already run out of time.

Amid the din, one choice asserts itself ever more loudly: how do you respond to climate change? From there, it only gets more complicated.