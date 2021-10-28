WPP outstrips pre-pandemic performance

Emphasis on ecommerce targets

Shares in WPP (WPP) reacted positively after the media titan announced that it has gone “well beyond a cyclical recovery” and that its performance now exceeds 2019 levels across all its business lines. A third quarter trading update revealed that like-for-like revenue less pass-through costs - WPP’s preferred metric - is up 15.7 per cent compared with the same quarter last year, and up 6.9 per cent on Q3 2019. The group increased its forecast for like-for-like sales growth, excluding pass-through costs, from 9-10 per cent to 11.5-12 per cent.