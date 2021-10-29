Kingfisher bosses look to capitalise on DIY boom

Customers of retail group Kingfisher (KGF) have been spending much more of their money since the onset of the pandemic on fixing up their main assets in the hope of making them better and more valuable. Its management has been doing the same. Chief executive Thierry Garnier, who was appointed in March last year, began a reorganisation of the company’s commercial strategy in September, which has taken in everything from product sourcing and supply to pricing and marketing. It has sought to reduce costs by using space more efficiently, trialling more compact stores and introducing self-checkout terminals, for instance.

In the UK and Ireland, where the company generates more than half of its revenue, it has been helped by a booming home improvement market. The repair, maintenance and improvement sector is set to grow by 14.3 per cent this year, according to the Construction Product Association’s autumn forecast. Kingfisher has outperformed, though, with UK & Ireland sales up about 30 per cent and retail margins growing by 1.3 per cent to 16.2 per cent. In France, where it operates through the Castorama and Brico Depot brands, sales were 20 per cent higher and its retail profit margin widened to 5.3 per cent.

The company expects to make a full-year adjusted profit of £910m-£950m (£786m in 2020) and is planning up to £200m of buybacks. Garnier and new chief financial officer Bernard Bot have shown their confidence, buying £130,960 and £98,220-worth of shares, respectively. At the end of last week, 1.8 per cent of its shares were loaned out to two short-sellers. However, hedge fund manager Citadel’s European arm’s position has since been unwound or at least fallen below the FCA’s reporting threshold and the figure has reduced to 1.3 per cent. Kingfisher’s share price has risen 25 per cent since the start of the year.