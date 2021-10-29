Next week's economics: Nov 1 - 5

Will the Bank of England raise interest rates on Thursday? The Bank’s chief economist Huw Pill said recently that the decision is “finely balanced”.

What might be more likely that a rate rise would be some scaling back of quantitative easing: whereas the MPC voted unanimously to keep rates unchanged in September, two members voted then to cut QE and evidence since then probably isn’t so compelling as to cause many members to change their mind.

Purchasing managers’ final reports will, though, show one reason for them to do so. These should confirm the flash readings which showed firms reporting big rises in costs.