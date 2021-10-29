Superdry founder shows his confidence

The winds of change in fashion can move quickly and brands that were once considered cool can fall out of favour if they’re not properly nurtured. Take Superdry (SDRY), for instance. It had been a roaring success story, with sales growing rapidly after its 2010 IPO as it became a global player and for a period in the middle of the last decade it comfortably outperformed the FTSE All-Share. A noticeable decline in its valuation began in 2018, as founder Julian Dunkerton stepped down following a disagreement with then chief executive Euan Sutherland over its strategy. Following a tussle for control, Dunkerton was reinstated as chief executive in April 2019.

Things haven’t gone swimmingly since – Superdry has posted three years of losses on dwindling revenues. Last month, it reported a 21 per cent decline in sales for the year to 30 April of £556.1m but pre-tax losses were cut to £36.7m, compared with £167m a year earlier. Revenue picked up in the final quarter and Dunkerton argued that the business was being turned around and the brand evolved.

Although its share price is up about 23 per cent so far this year, Superdry remains undervalued on many metrics when compared with peers and Dunkerton is clearly confident about its prospects. He has just shelled out almost £1m buying up shares, taking his stake in the company up to 20.7 per cent.