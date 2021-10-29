Time Out shifting away from print

• Print magazine has an uncertain future

• Increased focus on digital advertising

Travel magazine and events business Time Out (TMO) is going through a turbulent period. The sudden closure of almost all tourism forced it to stop printing its magazine, reverse its salary increases and furlough up to 30 per cent of its staff. It tried to adapt to the new digital world with the launch of its new e-magazine “Time In” to help connect its audience during the depth of lockdown. However, given the slow pace of recovery of global tourism, a return to pre-pandemic trading still seems a long way off. The future of its print magazine is in doubt and its chief executive Julio Bruno is stepping down to be replaced by executive vice-chairman Chris Ohlund.