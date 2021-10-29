Today's Markets: Amazon results cap strong US earnings season

Amazon retail business moves back into the red

Synthomer in $1bn acquisition

Sales might be soaring Amazon - the retail division generated $94bn of revenue in the three months to September, $10bn more than the equivalent period last year - but costs are rising too. With operating expenses hitting $64bn in the company’s US division and $30bn in the international division, Amazon’s retail business has moved back into a loss-making position. Management has warned that labour shortages and supply chain issues will continue to cause a spike in costs for the rest of the year, but in the interest of putting consumers first, the company will absorb those costs.

Good thing that Amazon Web Services continues to be exceptionally profitable. Revenues in the cloud division rose to $16bn in the quarter at an operating margin of 30 per cent. AWS has contributed about 70 per cent of Amazon’s profits in the year to date.

Synthomer to pay Eastman $1bn for adhesives business

Chemicals company Synthomer has agreed to buy an adhesive resin manufacturing business from US-based Eastman Chemical Company for $1bn (£728m).

Synthomer will pay 10.3-times Eastman’s Adhesive Technologies’ adjusted earnings for the year to June 2021 for the company, which has six manufacturing plants that make adhesives used in hygiene, packaging and tyre additive products. It expects this multiple to reduce to about 8.3-times post-deal, after it takes out about $23m of costs. It also said the deal would deliver a “double digit” earnings per share uplift by the end of the first full year of ownership.

Synthomer will fund the deal through a £200m equity raise, which has the backing of its biggest shareholder, Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur Kepong. It is also arranging a new $300 million debt facility and will use existing cash resources.