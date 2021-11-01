Land Securities takes a tilt at U+I Group

Acceptances amounting to 35 per cent

Hefty premium to last trading day

Land Securities (LAND) confirmed that it has agreed to buy U+I Group (UAI) for £190m in cash. The commercial-property developer said it is paying 149p for each U&I share, a 73 per cent premium to its closing price on the last working day prior to the offer.

The U+I Directors intend to recommend unanimously that shareholders vote in favour of a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement and a related resolution to be proposed at an upcoming general meeting.