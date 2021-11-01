NatWest floats on impairment reserves

Natwest benefits from impairments release

Interest rates need to rise for margins to improve

IC TIP: Hold at 220p

The big banks' third-quarter reporting season continues in a similar vein, with NatWest (NWG) reporting an overall benefit from a lack of loan impairments. The resulting release of reserves added £242m to its reported quarterly profit, at a time when general economic conditions and rising interest rate expectations have made bank shares considerably more popular with investors. NatWest itself has benefited hugely from the change in sentiment and its shares are still the best performing in the sector over the past 12 months.