Stagnant wages, stagnant investment

Official forecasts show that Rishi Sunak will fail to deliver his promise of an “economy of higher wages, higher skills, and rising productivity”. The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) expects real wages to fall next year and to rise only 0.5 per cent in the following two years. The outlook for real wages “remains poor”, says the Resolution Foundation’s Torsten Bell. He estimates that in the 16 years from 2008 to 2024 real wages will grow by only 2.4 per cent. That compares to a rise of 36 per cent in the previous 16.

This stagnation is not because profits are rising at the expense of wages. It’s much more because productivity growth has slowed. It grew by 32 per cent in the 16 years to 2008, but OBR forecasts imply growth of only 11 per cent between 2008 and 2024. And the OBR foresees no great acceleration. It sees growth of under 1.5 per cent per year over the next five years. That’s less than we had in the strike-prone crisis years of the 1970s.

One big reason (of several) for this slowdown is that companies have stopped investing. Forthcoming national accounts data will show that the volume of business investment this year is lower than it was in 2007. And even before the pandemic it was growing slowly – by only 1.1 per cent a year between 2007 and 2019.