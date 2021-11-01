The Trader: Staley out, stocks up ahead of massive test for central bankers

Jes Staley steps down from Barclays

The bank's shares drop as a result

Stoxx 600 hits record high

Farewell Jes Staley... You ran a good investment bank but are not as Teflon-like as it seemed. Back in February 2020, when news of the investigation into his historic links to Jeffrey Epstein broke, I commented how anything relating to the disgraced financier was surely toxic and said Staley should probably go. It was a reputational thing for Barclays and Staley did not have an immaculate record. After the whistleblower incident and KKR thingy with is brother-in-law it seemed the cat was on his last life; it seemed a question of judgment, or lack of it. I said: “It turns out he’s being investigated by the FCA over his known links to Jeffrey Epstein. The board says he’s been transparent enough, so he has their backing. Coming after the whistleblowing fine, it’s looking like the cat may be running out of lives. I wonder if he can survive this.”

What Barclays say... It all hinges on his “characterisation to Barclays of his relationship with the late Mr Jeffrey Epstein and the subsequent description of that relationship in Barclays' response to the FCA.” It appears his characterisation of the relationship is not exactly how the FCA and PRA see it. The board thought Staley was "sufficiently transparent” to keep his job last year – a statement at the time that already hinted a bit of a rift between CEO and board. Having seen the preliminary findings of the FCA and PRA report, either they think he wasn’t transparent enough and/or just don’t want a mucky fight with the regulators to distract, since Staley will contest the findings. It should also be pointed out that “the investigation makes no findings that Mr Staley saw, or was aware of, any of Mr Epstein's alleged crimes, which was the central question underpinning Barclays' support for Mr Staley following the arrest of Mr Epstein in the summer of 2019”, the statement from the company said. The FCA and PRA simply said they “do not comment on ongoing investigations or regulatory proceedings beyond confirming the regulatory actions as detailed in the firm’s announcement”. Barclays is right to pull the plug now. It probably could have done it earlier. As I said in February last year: “He’s got to go now as he risks tarnishing Barclays’ reputation.”