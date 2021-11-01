Today's markets: COP26 cop out fears, Barclays boss departs, Aramco booms & more

European indices set new highs

COP26 hopes dim before it even starts

Jes Staley is out as Barclays chief executive

Europe hits highs

European equities, including London’s blue chip FTSE100 set fresh highs in early trading today despite growing signs that central banks are about to embark on a period of monetary tightening. On Wednesday we could get further signals from the Federal Reserve on its plans for tapering asset purchases while Thursday’s Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee meeting could see the first increase in interest rates since August 2018 as the Bank tries to reign in soaring inflation.

Read more:

In search of inflation protection

Bond investors seek a refuge

What good diversifiers are left?

COP26 - a potential cop out?

With the G20 summit in Rome closing on a rather downbeat note yesterday in terms of commitments from the world’s major economies on addressing climate change, the opening of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow has been dominated by some lowering of expectations, even from the normally ebullient Boris Johnson. Hopes that the conference would at least keep the ideal of a limit of a 1.5c rise in average global temperatures alive were hit by a somewhat non-committal ending to the G20 with many of the world’s poorest countries, some of whom are at the sharp edge of climate change, expressing worries that the world’s richest countries are not showing enough commitment to make 1.5c viable.

Read more:

Under the weather - no investor can ignore the climate crisis any more

Damodaran: ESG purveyors are “sanctimonious and arrogant twits”

Bearbull: Coping without carbon

ESG fund managers' favourite international shares

Has greenwashing become a weapon of mass destruction?

Barclays boss departs

Barclay’s (BARC) chief executive Jes Staley has stepped down as both chief executive and as a director of the bank after Financial Conduct Authority investigators shared their preliminary findings into Staley’s characterisation of his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Staley will contest the results of the investigation. Barclay’s said the investigation makes no findings that Staley saw, or was aware of, any of Epstein's alleged crimes, which was the central question underpinning Barclays' support for Staley - who was appointed chief executive in 2015.

Barclay’s has named Mr C.S. Venkatakrishnan (known as Venkat) as chief executive with immediate effect. Venkat was formerly Barclay’s head of global markets and joined the bank in 2016 from JPMorganChase and becomes chief executive with an annual salary of £2.7m in cash and shares. JH

Ryanair considers LSE exit, posts narrower interim loss

Post-Brexit trading rules could see budget airline Ryanair (RYA) leave the London Stock Exchange, where it has a secondary listing. The airline said there had been a “migration” away from trading in London post-Brexit, made “more acute for Ryanair as a result of the long-standing prohibition on non-EU citizens purchasing Ryanair's ordinary shares being extended to UK nationals following Brexit”. This is still just under consideration, however.

In its interim results, Ryanair reported a €100m (£85m) loss before tax, although said it was “leading Europe’s traffic recovery” through new plane orders and routes. The loss was far smaller than the first half loss of over €400m in 2020. Its outlook for the 2022 financial year is a loss of €100m-€200m, thanks to “challenging” conditions including high fuel prices. AH

Profits gushing at Saudi Aramco

As world leaders convene to slow climate change in Glasgow, the world’s biggest oil producer Saudi Aramco (SA:2222) has announced a bumper third quarter, driven by the very strong oil price. The company’s majority owner, the Saudi state, has largely driven the crude price higher by keeping supply limits in place through Opec.

Aramco saw its net income climb more than double on last year to $77.6bn (£57bn) for the quarter. Free cash flow doubled as well, to $28.7bn, covering the quarterly dividend of almost $19bn. The numbers drove Aramco’s share price to a new high, breaking the $2tn mark. AH